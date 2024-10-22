Paul Enenche, John Praise, Sam Oye, Others to Grace Guiding Light Assembly Annual Convention

General Overseer of Dunamis Church International, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, Archbishop John Praise and other renowned gospel ministers are to grace the 2024 Annual Convention of Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) Abuja Worship Centre, slated for October 24 to 27, 2024 in Abuja.

The 2024 Convention of the GLA, Abuja Worship Center which marks the 21st anniversary of the yearly event styled “October to Power”, has the theme “Planted to Flourish” drawing inspiration from the biblical promise of growth and resilience for those who place their trust in God’s power.

Participants of the event which is scheduled to hold at the Mulberry Event Centre in Area 11, Abuja can look forward to impactful sessions led by esteemed speakers, including Archbishop John Praise, Pastor Paul Enenche, Rev. Sam Oye and other respected ministers and gospel artists.

The Senior Pastor of GLA Abuja Worship Centre, Apostle Israel Abam, who shared insights on the significance of this year’s convention said the event promises to be a transformative spiritual journey especially at this time many are seeking divine direction and solutions to myriads of economic and social challenges.

“In a time when many are grappling with economic hardships and personal struggles, “October to Power” offers a special chance for spiritual renewal and the infusion of God’s blessings. The theme, Planted to Flourish, is a reminder that, despite life’s challenges, we can thrive like trees planted by streams of water, continuously nourished by God’s grace and favor.

“October to Power” promises to be a profound time of divine connection, providing attendees with spiritual guidance, empowerment, and renewed hope. GLA warmly invites everyone from the Christian community and beyond to participate in this life-changing experience” he said.

Apostle Abam said that GLA remains committed to its divine mandate of positively affecting humanity and ensuring members’ growth through firm preaching of the gospel, worship services, discipleship, educational programs, pastoral care, community service opportunities among others.