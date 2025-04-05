Nigeria, Senegal Reaffirm Strategic Ties at 65th Independence Anniversary

As Senegal celebrated its 65th Independence Anniversary, Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between both nations, describing the relationship as key to regional stability, democratic growth, and economic prosperity in West Africa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the grand celebration held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar on Friday. The event, hosted by Senegal’s new President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, drew dignitaries from across Africa, highlighting the country’s enduring role in regional diplomacy and democratic leadership.

Speaking on the sidelines, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, praised the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Senegal. She noted that both countries share a deep-rooted history of independence in 1960 and a steadfast commitment to democratic values and regional peace.

“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated.

She highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation in key areas, especially democratic governance, counter-terrorism, and economic integration. “Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance in the African continent. We have also jointly remained committed in the fight against terrorism and building strong regional institutions,” she said.

The Minister also underscored Nigeria’s pivotal role in regional trade, revealing that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market. “This is a clear reflection of mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” she added.

Joining the Nigerian delegation was Hon. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, who also echoed the need for enhanced legislative and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu further noted that President Faye had previously visited Nigeria to hold talks with President Tinubu, laying the groundwork for increased collaboration across sectors.

Looking to the future, she expressed optimism: “We hope to continue deepening this economic relationship and enhance cooperation in trade, security, and governance.”

The Independence Day celebrations were marked by cultural displays, military parades, and a national address by President Faye, who hailed Senegal’s democratic progress and unveiled plans for far-reaching reforms. He pledged to drive fiscal discipline, strengthen local governance, and empower youth through inclusive economic policies.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this driving force to correct what needs fixing and to give shape to the aspirations of our people and the hopes of our youth,” President Faye declared.

Other notable attendees included President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of Mauritania.

The event underscored a renewed vision for West Africa, built on shared progress, unity, and cooperation among its democratic partners.