Paralympics Games: Kalu congratulates gold medalist on sterling performance

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Onyinyechi Mark on her extraordinary performance in the 2024 Paralympics that won Nigeria its first gold medal on Friday.

Recall that Mark, 23, from Umuahia, Abia State won the women’s 61kg powerlifting competition, thereby setting a remarkable new world record.

In a statement signed by Livinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the deputy Speaker on Sunday said her achievement has brought immense honour to the nation.

Kalu also commended the performance of other athletes making Nigeria proud at the ongoing global event in Paris, France.

“I heartily congratulate Onyinyechi Mark, a proud daughter of Abia State, on securing Nigeria’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics, where she won the women’s 61kg powerlifting competition, setting a remarkable new world record.

READ ALSO: Chidinma Adetshina addresses allegations by South

“This outstanding achievement is indeed, a testament to her resilience and courage which has brought immense honor and pride to our nation.

“Onyinyechi’s strength reinforces the zeal and determination of Nigeria women. I commend her and other athletes making us proud in the 2024 Olympics and wish them continued success in all their endeavors, as they continue to inspire us all, Kalu noted