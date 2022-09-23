Olóyè speaks on importance of Anonymity on Social Media

Meet Samuel Oladimeji Edun, popularly known as Olóyè is a social media influencer and an entrepreneur.

A social media influencer is someone who has established credibility, has access to a huge audience, and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations.

This huge audience enables influencers to spark social dialogues, create participation, and, eventually, set trends among a responsive and socially aware audience.

Oloye is one of the ‘heavyweights’ on Twitter with over 110k followers at the time this article was written.

According to him, Twitter in his opinion tops all social media platforms as the platform provides room for individuals to share their thoughts on varying topics which makes it which enables one to see and understand things from another person’s perspective.

Samuel had his elementary education in Christ Light Primary School, Lagos State in the year 1998. He then proceeded to The African Church Model College, Ifako Ijaye, Lagos State in 2005. He was later elected the senior boys prefect in his final year.

At the tertiary level, Oleye read Computer Science and Engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology popularly known as LAUTECH in 2013. He later became the departmental representative at LAUTECH.

He’s currently pursuing his master’s degree in Public Administration.

Speaking about his dark moment on Twitter, Oloye said at a point, he felt like blocking some fellow Twitter users and even to the extent of deactivating his own account.

He made reference to the #EndSars movement, a decentralized social movement, and a series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

The slogan calls for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses according to Wikipedia.

It was the first time he saw majority of Nigerian youth coming together to voice out their displeasure on police brutality and bad governance regardless of their ethnic group or religion.

Emphasizing the importance of being anonymous on social media, Oloye said his colleagues and friends on social media know him personally and they yet they don’t share them on social media and they don’t see the need to upload them on social media.

He also stated that as a brand, “negative comments on social media can only damage your brand’s reputation if they go unanswered.

“Ignoring a negative comment would not only give another reason to the angry client to dislike your brand but will also damage your social proof. Negative comments provide testimony that you cannot succeed at your goals, which can be demotivating.

“There is a claim that people need to experience positive feelings about three times more often than negative feelings in order to maintain positive moods,” he added.

Oloye stated that he loves football and Manchester United is his favorite team.

Mr. Samuel worked with several big brands including, MTN, MunchIT, Huobi Global, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) just to mention few.

Currently, he is working with Guinness, iTEL Nigeria, ItelNigeria, KuCoin among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...