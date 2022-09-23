Accept court decision against you in good faith, return to work- NANS begs ASUU

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) to respect the industrial Court’s verdict and return to work.

The Northeast (Zone-E) Coordinator of the association, Alhassan Adam made the appeal while addressing a press conference at the Bauchi state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday.

“We are here today Friday the 23rd September, 2022 to address a press conference here in Bauchi State regarding the court judgement between ASUU and Federal Government”, the NANS said.

Alhassan Adam who welcomed the judgement that ordered ASUU to resume work after seven months of strike, described the verdict as a ‘Win Win’ to Nigerian Students under its new President, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu.

According to Adam, it was based on the court judgement that the NANS leadership is calling on ASUU to respect the court decision to enable students return to class.

“We learned that the Asuu will appeal the case, Yes, it’s their right to appeal but please they should respect the judgement as we earlier said to return to work while the case countinue in the court of Appeal”, the NANS said.

The Students body however, called on the federal government to also pay ASUU their entitlements to enable them settle their debt and other expenses incurred during the seven months strike.

The NANS while assuring that they will at any time stand and protect the interest of Nigerian Students, commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state for doing well in the education sector in addition to maintenance of peace across the state.

The NANS expressed hope that positive feedback is going to emerged from both Federal Government and ASUU as they continue to engage them and fight for the interest of Nigerian students.

