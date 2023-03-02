Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Council sue for calm, unity in Lagos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, have called for peace and unity among the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups in Lagos, ahead of the gubernatorial election, slated to hold March 11.

The group, on Wednesday, advised both ethnic groups to neglect certain individuals trying to heat up the state with sensitive and unguarded statements.

The call was made by the President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, during a press briefing, in Lagos.

He said: “Considering the information flying around in some electronic media outlets, it is imperative for joint leadership of the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts led by Yoruba Council Worldwide and Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State to immediately and swiftly swing into affirmative action by calling for calm and understanding with the Non-indigenous citizens, especially Igbo extraction and supporters to supports and re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu For Second Term.

“Based on his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos State and Yoruba Land.”

He added that certain information that have been making the rounds in Lagos state by one, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, is allegedly targetted at reducing Sanwolu’s chances of emerging winner in the forthcoming guber election.

According to him, hence, his ridiculous approach and the attendant indictment of the state Governor, his jaundiced conspiracy theory, his spurious and unfounded allegation could be clearly viewed from the prism of a premeditated attempt to incite public tension, emotions and sympathy of the electorates in voting against our dear party APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and assembly elections in Lagos State.

“Isiguzoro affirmed in his seditious that Indigbo as the socio- political organisation, Ohaneze Ndígbo has vowed to hold the Governor, Oba Akinolu of Lagos and Mr. Musiliu Ayinde (MC Oluomo), responsible for the attacks on Igbo in the state, especially following the victory of the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate in Lagos State as alleged by him, while he was even calling for self defence in any of such subsequent attacks, while emphasising that self- defence is a universal law, the attempt that equal to a subtly beating of the drum of war where there is no war and by building a mountain in a mole hill in futility.

“Sequence to that intemperate outburst and incendiary statements, he had conspicuously established his nefarious mindset at fanning the ember of ethnic tension, violence, disharmony and anger among the peace loving and good people of Lagos, irrespective of their ethnic nationalities and diverse political affiliations and persuasions” he said.

Others speakers at the briefing include High Chief Mike Kelechi, President, Ohahaze Ndigbo chair of chair and High Chief Sunday Osai, Ohahaze Ndigbo Lagos Chapter, both call for calm and unity among the ethnic groups in Lagos, and equally appeal to Ndigbos in Lagos to come out on march 11th Governorship Election to vote for Governor Sanwo- Olu because of the cordial relationship and unity we have enjoyed together.

