Atiku hopelessly delusional, Tinubu’ll crush him – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over his reaction to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode described Atiku as hopelessly delusional.

Atiku had lost the election to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled the highest votes.

The PDP presidential candidate had 6,984,520, while polled Tinubu 8,794,726 votes to emerge winner of the presidential election.

Irked by his defeat, Atiku had vowed to contest the outcome of the election in court.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Atiku vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode assured Atiku that he would be crushed in court.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “I have never seen a man that is as hopelessly delusional as @atiku. I watched his press conference & laughed.

“He says he is going to court & I say the sooner the better. I commend him for that. That is his right. Be rest assured that he will meet a crushing defeat there too.”

