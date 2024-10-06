Northern leaders trade blames over sponsorship of banditry

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

The Bauchi state chapter of the Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) otherwise known as NYA, has condemned allegations by Governor Bala Mohammed linking Senator Shehu Buba Umar to banditry.

The condemnation is contained in a statement signed by the group acting chairman, Comrade Mohammed Husaini, and made available to newsmen over the weekend.

Recall that former and current Zamfara state Governors, Matawale and Dauda Lawal had recently traded blames on over alleged involvement in terror and banditry sponsorship.

According to the group which denounced the allegation against San. Buba, it described the action as an attempt to damage the senator’s reputation, reflecting the governor’s political insecurities.

The group noted that the accusations were part of a political attack against Senator Shehu Buba, who represents the Bauchi South Senatorial District.

“For some time now, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has launched a political war against Sen. Buba Shehu, the only politician in Bauchi State posing a challenge to the governor,” the statement reads.