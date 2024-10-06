Prof. Azinge ascends throne as 14th Asagba of Asaba

A renowned legal luminary, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, was on Saturday crowned as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

The coronation of Azinge followed his election in August by the five quarters of Asaba Kingdom.

Speaking at his coronation at the Asagba Palace, Ezenei quarters, Azinge paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, late Obi Chike Edozien, the 13th Asagba of Asaba, describing him as “a father figure.”

He said the late traditional ruler was a shining light for the community, who worked tirelessly for the peace and overall development of Asaba.

“The late Obi Chike Edozien, the 13th Asagba of Asaba was a great patriot, an accomplished scholar and traditional leader who worked tirelessly for the development of Asaba.

“His vision is matchless. He was a pragmatic leader and very committed in the pursuance of peace and unity of Asaba nation.

“He was a father figure to me and I will forever cherish his leadership vision and ideologies which he held so dearly till death,” Azinge said.

The traditional ruler who pledged to work for the peace, progress and unity of the ancient town, enjoined the people of Asaba to join hands together and build a prosperous community.

”I pledge to be accessible, open to advice, encourage constructive criticism, and I will use my network of connections to attract federal presence to Asaba.

”I will encourage general coexistence among the people of Asaba and Anioma.

“I will pursue vigorously the establishment of a Federal University of Asaba,” he said.

Azinge, however, noted that the contest for the throne of the Asagba of Asaba was not without hitch.

”While a good number of my brothers have since recognised me, few still aggrieved for one reason or the other.

”As Asagba of Asaba, I’m extending a good hand of compassion and goodwill to them.

”I want to invite my brothers to sheath their sword and join me as I thrive to build a new Asaba,” he said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the reagent to the Asagba throne, Chief Louis Edozien, the Ochendo of Asaba, on behalf of the Edozien royal family, paid tribute to the late Obi Chike Edozien.

He said the thirty-three years reign of the late traditional ruler brought unprecedented growth and development to the ancient town.

“On behalf of the Edozien royal family, I want to thank the good people of Asaba for the life and time of our late Asagba, Obi Chike Edozien.

“I also want to assure our new Asagba, Obi Epiphany Azinge of the support and goodwill of the Edozien royal family as he ascends the throne.

“Let me equally enjoined the good people of Asaba to give our new Asagba the same support they gave to our departed traditional ruler to enable him succeed,” Edozien said.

Highlight of the coronation was the official handover of the ‘Ofor’ traditional Staff of Office to Obi Epiphany Azinge by the Odogwu of Asaba, Chief Nwanze Odue.

There was also the dressing of the new traditional ruler with the Asagba traditional regalia by the Onihe of Asaba (Kingmaker), Chief Ubaka Attoh.