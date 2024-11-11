NLC demands swift govt action on economic hardship, fuel pricing

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for an immediate government intervention to address worsening economic conditions, unfair fuel pricing, and mounting violations of workers’ rights.

In a communiqué released following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, emphasised the urgency of these issues, noting that the livelihood and dignity of Nigerian workers are under threat.

In a strongly worded communiqué, Ajaero voiced the NEC’s deep concerns on issues ranging from rising cost of living, driven by escalating inflation, which has made basic necessities unaffordable for many, to breaches of workers’ rights.

Addressing the nation’s worsening economic conditions, the NEC lamented the severe inflationary pressures afflicting the populace. The rising cost of essential commodities has left many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

“The NEC observes, with profound concern, the accelerating economic hardship inflicted upon Nigerian citizens. Inflation continues to rise unchecked, with the costs of basic necessities spiralling beyond the reach of the average worker. Millions of Nigerians are being driven into destitution, forced to choose daily between feeding their families and seeking healthcare. Access to energy has become a mirage while workers become increasingly poorer even as they work longer hours to meet their other basic needs. As a result, nutritional diseases like Kwashiorkor and Marasmus have resurfaced in Nigeria.

“The NLC demands immediate, concrete interventions from the Federal Government, not token measures, to relieve this suffering. We call for the implementation of comprehensive social protection policies that shield Nigerians from poverty, provide affordable healthcare, and ensure a wage that reflects the true cost of living. To this end, we call for a wage review across the nation, including a review of all the policies that have rather emasculated Nigerian people.”

The NEC decried the government’s insufficient response to these hardships, demanding comprehensive social protection policies to prevent further impoverishment, which would include measures for affordable healthcare and a wage adjustment that reflects the current cost of living.

The NEC also expressed outrage over ongoing economic challenges, pointing specifically to high petrol prices, which it attributed to industry profiteers capitalizing on market inefficiencies.

The communiqué called for fair fuel pricing and the swift reactivation of Nigeria’s public refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna to break up the monopolistic control that has left consumers vulnerable to inflated costs.

The NLC also expressed its disapproval of the recent military invasion of the Oritsetimeyin Oil Rig. The NEC demanded the immediate withdrawal of military forces and the reinstatement of workers displaced from the site.

“NLC demands an immediate withdrawal of all forces of invasion now occupying the Oil rig, a cessation of further militarization of the nation’s workplaces and restoration of the workers forcefully ejected from the site including a quick compliance with the agreement faithfully negotiated and earlier signed by the parties.”

The NEC also addressed a politically charged situation in Rivers State, where a recent court ruling temporarily halted federal revenue allocations to the state.

The NLC condemned this as an “attack on the welfare of Rivers State workers and residents.”

Ajaero warned that any attempt to destabilize the financial integrity of the state would provoke a “strong response” from the NLC, emphasizing that workers’ livelihoods should not become pawns in political disputes.

Another pressing issue was the stalled implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

According to the NEC, several states continue to delay or outrightly refuse to comply, leaving workers underpaid amid a worsening economy.

“The NEC notes with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act. This betrayal by certain governors and government officials across the country flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship. It is a blatant disregard for the law and the lives of millions of Nigerian workers, who are being exploited by the very leaders sworn to protect them.

“The NEC therefore resolves to set up a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee that will among others commence a nationwide assessment, mobilization and sensitization campaign, educating workers and citizens on the need to resist this assault on their dignity and rights.

“Furthermore, the NLC shall initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state Councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by the last day of November, 2024 have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from the 1st day of December, 2024. Nigerian workers demand justice, and justice they shall have.” Ajero said

The NEC meeting also tackled broader concerns over the protection of democracy and workers’ rights, highlighting a rise in incidents of arrests and detentions that stifle dissent.

Although the NLC acknowledged recent federal efforts to curb these excesses, the NEC reiterated its call for the release of detained protesters.

“The rights to organize, express, and associate are fundamental and non-negotiable,” Ajaero affirmed, urging the government to safeguard these democratic principles.

Acknowledging the government’s provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to the Congress as a step towards affordable worker transportation, the NEC nonetheless called for more CNG buses and improved fueling infrastructure. The provision of additional buses and fueling points, Ajaero noted, would ease transportation costs for workers and help achieve the broader CNG adoption goals.

The Congress however, renewed commitment by the NLC to defend the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.