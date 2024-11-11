NAF neutralises scores of terrorists in Kebbi, Zamfara

The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA has neutralised scores of terrorists in a daring night operation within the strongholds of notorious bandits across Zamfara and Kebbi States.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Sunday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said the air campaign, nicknamed ‘Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA’, was initiated on Friday with a series of intense and independent Air Interdiction missions.

According to him, this is to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s renewed drive to eliminate all forms of criminality in the Northwestern region.

He said the first wave of strikes was launched following confirmed intelligence about increased terrorist activities in areas identified as strongholds of notorious bandit warlords who had long been terrorising local communities.

READ ALSO: Ondo Governorship Poll: Honour your commitment on…

“On Nov. 8, using advanced surveillance and precision targeting, NAF assets executed a surprise aerial assault on multiple camps, including the strategic Sangeko location in Zamfara, near the Kebbi border, and Ado Aleiro’s heavily fortified enclave around Asola Hill in Tsafe Local Government Area.

“The strikes not only obliterated a major arms depot belonging to the infamous bandit leader, Ado Aleiro, but also neutralised many of his fighters.

“The precision bombardment sent shockwaves through the criminal networks, severely weakening their operational capabilities.

“Intelligence reports and Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the overwhelming impact of the strikes, which resonated throughout the night,” he said.

Akinboyewa said that several kidnapped victims, previously held captive by the terrorists were able to escape amidst the chaos, making their way to safety in Kebbi State.

According to him, some of the victims who escaped provided testimonies detailing their daring flight to freedom.

He said that the air campaign had struck fear into the hearts of the terrorists while providing a sense of hope and assurance for residents who had long suffered under the threat of banditry.

“These operations highlight the NAF’s increasing agility and resilience, reaffirming the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s relentless dedication to restoring peace and security across the nation,” he said.