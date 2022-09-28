I’m dying in prison, ace comedian, Baba Ijesha, cries for help

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, currently hospitalised on over a case, has cried out for help over his ailing health.

The actor, who was recently convicted of rape, disclosed that he was currently battling a serious health ailment in prison and needed help.

According to him, he could neither sleep nor eat well anymore.

In a viral video doing the rounds, the actor begged Nigerians to save him as he did not want to die and as he was suffering for a crime he was innocent of.

The actor went on to call on God to judge colleague comedienne, Princess, who accused him of defiling her adopted daughter.

“I am battling a very serious and deadly ailment here in prison which is deteriorating my health. Please, I need help. I don’t sleep or eat well anymore.

“I don’t want to die here. I am suffering for what I know nothing about. The Almighty God will judge Princess for lying against me that I used to deflower (sic) her daughter,” he said.

This new update is coming days after the actor had asked an Ikeja Domestic and Sexual Violence Court to grant him post-conviction bail pending a hearing and determination of his appeal before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

It would be recalled that in July, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had sentenced Baba Ijesha to a 16-year imprisonment for child defilement.

He was convicted of four out of a six counts of charges brought against him by the Lagos State government.

The jailed actor was convicted of child defilement, indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

