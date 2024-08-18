AKA artists plan another ‘arts dance’

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Members of AKA, the most notable exhibiting arts group in Nigeria have planned another round of exhibition round Nigeria and beyond.

This will see the artists all now in their 60s, 70s and 80s exhibiting some of their art works in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Ghana.

According to one of the foundation members of the group, all round artist Bona Ezeudu, the new AKA arts dance planned for October 2024, is to ‘honor some of the members that have passed on and also celebrate one of the group members El Anatsui, who just turned 80 and also revered as one of the 100 most influential people of the world”.

“These fallen heroes of AKA are Ifedioramma Dike, Samson Uchendu, Boniface Okafor, Chike Ebebe and Nsikak Essien”.

Ezeudu who at the age of 27, set up one of the first art galleries in Enugu noted that at inception, AKA circle of artists were 13 members but 5 members have passed on.

He also noted how revered senior artists including arts historian : Chike Aniakor, Obiora Udechukwu, Wood Pecker El Anatsui, and himself gathered and decided to bring in together other talented artists who have held exhibitions in order to form the AKA group of exhibiting artists.

He also traced the many exploits of the group since it was formed in 1985 and their first exhibition in 1986 in Enugu and later in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and France.

According to him, the date and venue of the art exhibition will be announced in due course.

Other members of the group are: Bona Ezeudu , Obiora Anidi, Chike Aniakor, Chris Afuba, Tayo Adenaike, Obìora udechukwu, El Anatsui, Chris Echeta