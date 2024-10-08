Nigerian pensioners decry neglect over FG’s palliatives distribution

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigerian pensioners have raised concerns over being excluded from the Federal Government’s distribution of palliatives, despite the harsh economic conditions affecting the nation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja during the 2024 Pensioners Day commemoration, the President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Comrade Godwin Abumisi, expressed frustration at the lack of assistance for retirees.

Abumisi highlighted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, responsible for distributing palliatives, has yet to include pensioners, a group he described as among the most vulnerable in the country.

He urged the government to collaborate with the Union to access a reliable database of retirees for more effective distribution.

“The primary purpose of observing the annual celebration is for us to come together to review our journey so far, and how far our members had fared in the past and how they are faring under the ongoing harsh economic condition, so as to feel their pains and frustrations,” Abumisi said.

He further lamented the impact of the subsidy removal policy on senior citizens, noting that many retirees struggle to afford basic necessities such as medication and housing.

“Regrettably, the pensioners who fall within the category of the most vulnerable persons in Nigeria, with their peculiar challenges are always left out in the distribution of the approved material and non-material palliative packages by the Federal Government,” he stated.

Abumisi appealed to the Federal Government to act swiftly through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to alleviate the suffering of pensioners. He suggested that the government partner with the NUP or involve agencies responsible for pension payments to ensure accurate distribution.

“It is on this premise that we wish to once again draw the attention of the Federal Government via the Office of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs… to expedite action on this directive towards cushioning the biting effect of the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians,” Abumisi added.

In an unexpected development, Abumisi expressed surprise that the Federal Government approved a N32,000 minimum pension without any agitation from the Union, a decision he called unprecedented.

“We are also appreciative and proud of the Federal Government for directing the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission to release another circular of N32,000 pension increase arising from the N70,000 new national minimum wage without the usual pressure/demand from the Union, which is very unusual and first of its kind,” Abumisi remarked.

This follows the recent Federal Government directive to implement a N32,000 minimum pension after the approval of a N70,000 national minimum wage.