Tension at Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital as money for residency training vanishes

BY ORIAKU IJELE & EZE EMENIKE

A case of serious financial infraction amounting to over N270 million has been exposed at the Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, barely two years after the retirement of ex-Chief Medical Director, CMD, Emeka Onwe.

The missing funds are the yearly emoluments for the resident doctors at the Teaching Hospital who had enrolled in the training but were not paid their entitlement four years afterwards.

Sunday Times gathered that the funds had been released by the government to pay the resident doctors who are training to become consultants.

But unfortunately, the funds meant for the Association of Resident Doctors of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, ARD AEFUTHA, allegedly developed wings and throughout Dr Onwe’s reign in the institution, the over 200 doctors didn’t receive their allowances for their training till today.

Sunday Times, investigation revealed that ex-CMD, allegedly created a mysterious account, as seen in the number of MRTF missing fund 2024.

It was gathered that the missing funds are called ‘skipping arrears’ of resident doctors, who were not skipped at the time of employment, amounting to about 36 months of salary short fall.

“The first missing money N270 million, was the skipping arrears of about 200 doctors who were employed in 2013, but were placed on CONMESS 2, instead of CONMESS 3.

“This payment on CONMESS 2 took 36 months, before they were converted on the right CONMESS 3. The arrears of 36 months amounted about N270million. The ex CMD and his Director of Finance needs to be invited to explain.

“None of the converted doctors received their money. Approximately N2million, to each of the doctors employed in 2013.

“Curiously UNTH, Enugu, FMC Owerri, FMC Umuahia, and that of Anambra all paid their respective doctors, at that time.

“Another missing money under the Ex CMD, is the medical residency training fund (MRTF), about ₦800,000, paid yearly to each resident doctor from 2020, 2021, 2022,2023 and 2024.

“The current 2024 MRTF is ongoing and more than 80 doctors are missing their MRTF. The current MRTF is not being supervised by the Ex CMD.

“However from 2020 till 2023 the missing MRTF was supervised by the Ex CMD.

“Medical residency training fund is the government funding to the doctors in training also called resident doctors. It helps the resident doctors to pay for exams and other training programs.” Our source explained.

Our source claimed that the money, the skipping arrears is about ₦270 million adding that another fund (MRTF), medical residency training fund, got messed up with some members’ fund missing too.

He said Medical residency training fund (MRTF), of 2020 to 2024, were paid to some few doctors recently while Sunday Times learnt that on the ongoing current MRTF, about 87 residents are yet to get their MRTF, as of the time of going to the press.

Meanwhile, the MRTF, of 2021, 2022, and 2023, are still missing and have not been paid.

According to investigations, the trouble started when the ex-CMD, allegedly started skipping arrears of about N270 million, which was meant for the doctors employed in 2023, whose allowances were not paid after two years and seven months, a shortfall of N60,000, per month, for each 200 resident doctors.

A source told our correspondent that after he allegedly moved their arrears into another accounts and ceased MRTF of many doctors, the money wasn’t paid to the doctors resulting to denying 200 doctors their MRTF. Many of the doctors have not been paid after skipping their arrears since 2021.

It was gathered that this crisis started from the accounts of the hospital, headed by the Director of Finance, one Mr Chiuwa, who took over about a year ago from the previous Director of Finance, Mr Agama and Chief Medical Director Dr. Onwe, now retired.

Our investigations showed that the current Director of Finance, worked under the ex-CMD and the money/fund is MRTF for residents. It is paid yearly, but since 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, the 200 doctors have not been paid

It was gathered that the current Chief Medical Director is not involved in the alleged missing funds, and not guilty, unlike the previous CMD, Dr Onwe, who left more than a year ago.

Our source said, “I only received once in 2020, and in 2021, It was paid into my account but it was later withdrawn from my account at GTB”, the source said.

Last week, some doctors were paid for their 2024 MRTF, while the names of 80 doctors were skipped from the payment and are yet to receive theirs.

“ATTENTION. Sequel to the above announcement on MRTF, The ARD-AEFUTHA under the Leadership of Dr Nnaji Sunday Davidson, kindly requests members that have submitted their details before but have not received the 2024 MRTF to please supply their complete names below for compilation and processing

“Members are encouraged to inform others affected but perhaps not online. Thanks for your anticipated prompt cooperation,” ARD-AEFUTHA, stated.

Meanwhile, on September 24, 2024, the Vice President , Association of Resident Doctors, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, ARD AEFUTHA, Dr Ndubuisi Collins, appealed for calm and assured the affected doctors be patience while they investigate the delay in the payment of others who have not received their own this year.

“Good evening Comrades, We the Excos are very much aware that most of us are yet to receive the MRTF, especially those in Access Bank and this is really worrisome. As you are aware, NARD AGM is this week at Abeokuta, where this issue will be tabled by our centre President and be deliberated extensively before the NARD Leadership, to ascertain what the issues are and ensure immediate solution to solve the matter regarding the MRTF ASAP. We plead with the members to exercise patience and be optimistic. Thanks,” he said he in their platform.