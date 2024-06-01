Nigerian Navy targets 60% local warship building capability by 2030

By Temitope Adebayo

The chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said, the Nigerian Navy aims to achieve at least 60 per cent local ship-building capability before 2030.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Maritime Conference organised as part of the celebration of the 68th anniversary of the Navy, in Lagos, on Friday, Ogalla emphasised the importance of shipbuilding and repair as a key aspect of the blue economy.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy’s strategic plan for 2021-2030 includes a goal to locally build at least 60 per cent of its ships.

He said, the Navy has already made progress in this area, with the construction of Seaward Defence Boats one, two and three, and is currently working on boats four and five, which are expected to be completed by next year.

“One key aspect of the blue economy is our ability to ship repairs and building. In the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan 2021 to 2030, we have made that aspect of shipbuilding part of our goal. So we intend to achieve at least 60 per cent of local shipbuilding capability before 2030,” he added.

READ ALSO: Unbridled attacks on military personnel will affect…

“Of course, we have the seaward Defence boats one, two and three but we have it on our agenda now to ensure we redouble our effort in this regard. We are constructing the seaward defence boats 4 and 5 at the same time and we hope to conclude this project by next year as we are concluding the project, we are going to build another two. If we do this continuously then we will start breaking the jinx of capital flight,” he said.

Ogalla also highlighted the need for collaboration with other Navies in the region, such as Ghana and Senegal, to share expertise and reduce reliance on imported ships.

He said, the Nigerian Navy has received political support from the government, which recognizes the importance of utilizing the blue economy to build wealth and eradicate poverty in the country.

Ogalla, however, noted that funding remains a challenge, with limited resources and a weaker economy compared to European countries.

He charged the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria to come up with viable options for improving funding for the protection of the blue economy in Nigeria and the sub-region.

To him, “We still have the problem of funding and our resources are limited. In West Africa our economy is not as strong as that of Europe so we need funding and the challenge that we have is beyond the challenges of those countries that are richer than us. So we want to be ingenuous in devising ways of funding our operations.

“To that extent, I want to challenge our research institute. The first task the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria carries out is to come up with what viable options we can use to improve funding for the protection of the Blue economy in Nigeria and in the sub-region.”

He emphasised the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which promotes the freedom of the sea and the legitimate use of marine resources for the benefit of mankind.

“That is one of the overriding principles of this nation and the Nigerian Navy is solidly behind that principle and we are ready to work with our international and regional navies to promote that principle even beyond our waters up to the entire Gulf of Guinea, ” the CNS said.