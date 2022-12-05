Nigerian artist 8figurez and Gemini Major are up to something

8figurez has fans buzzing over his new collaboration. On Sunday night, the South African-based rapper announced he has been working with Gemini Major in the studio for some time now.

The 8figurez Records owner continues to shine in every show he has performed this year, his recent debut single has also amassed thousands of streams across Dsp in the last two weeks.

In November, 8figurez released “Your Body” the single which arrived late after much anticipation and there are rumors that the track will appear in his upcoming EP, but the report remains unconfirmed. 8figurez had talked about his plans to collaborate with several South African musicians in a recent interview.

“I was planning to work with Gemini Major before now, but I decided to hold due to some of my other commitments,” he said. “Luckily the universe connected us. He’s my brother for real,” he added.

8figurez is currently in the process of progress, and he’s about to break through with his new joint project with Gemini.

