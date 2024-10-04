Niger Govt promised timely completion of ongoing projects across state

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Niger State government has promised to ensure timely completion of ‘building infrastructural projects” across the state.

Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development Suleiman Umar stated this during a tour of some units under construction at the IBB Specialist Hospital which include the Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency ward, Amenity wards and the General Out Patient Unit amongst others.

Other ongoing projects toured include the five star hotel, remodelling of Abdulkarim Lafene State Secretariat Complex site and the office of the Secretary to the State Government complex all in Minna, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner, the tour aside from being a strong indication of the management and the technical team of the ministry’s determination to ensure prompt completion of the projects, also aims at actualizing the government’s resolve to provide conducive working environment for staff to enhance their performance.

While commending the contractors for the quality of work carried out so far, Hon Suleiman urged them to commit to the timely completion of the projects to avoid cost overrun.

He urged the projects supervisors to uphold their professional responsibilities and ensure value for public funds.

On the entourage were the Permanent Secretary QS Hassan Baba Etsu, the Director Public Buildings Arc Salihu M. Wanigi, Director Civil Engineering Engr Usman A. Mahmud, Director PRS Engr. Musa Shaba, other top Management Staff and Project Supervisors.