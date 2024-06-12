NCoS denies illegally detaining Army General

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has firmly denied allegations of illegally detaining Major General Umaru Muazu Mohammed, former Group Managing Director and Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

The allegations were brought forward by a whistleblowing group demanding his immediate release.

According to the group, Maj. Gen. Mohammed was detained without a valid warrant, a claim the NCoS has strongly refuted.

In a statement signed by Adamu Duza, the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, FCT Command, the service reiterated its commitment to lawful detention practices.

“The Command wishes to state equivocally that the Service is a responsible security agency set up by the laws of the federation, with the mandate of keeping the legally interned,” Duza emphasized.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu Congratulates Sam Amuka-Pemu on…

The NCoS clarified that it only admits individuals who have been legally interned by competent courts, whether civilian or military.

In the case of Maj. Gen. Mohammed, the service confirmed that his detention was authorized by a military court martial, which issued a valid warrant for his custody.

Duza expressed disappointment over the misinformation spread by the whistleblowing group, suggesting it stemmed from a lack of understanding of the legal procedures.

“It is rather unfortunate for the said group, acting without knowledge of how the system works, to feed the public with false information borne out of crass ignorance,” he stated.

The NCoS highlighted the importance of respecting judicial processes, noting that any demand for the release of individuals legally detained by a competent authority undermines the criminal justice system.

“Asking the Nigerian Correctional Service to release the Major General who was legally interned by a military court martial, is an aberration to the criminal justice process,” Duza argued.

The statement called on the public to disregard the claims made by the whistleblowing group.

Furthermore, NCoS assured the public of its dedication to maintaining the lawful and humane treatment of all individuals in its custody, emphasizing that it operates strictly within the bounds of the law.

Duza concluded by reaffirming the service’s commitment to its legal obligations and the welfare of those detained.

He urged the public to trust in the integrity of the NCoS and the legal system that governs its operations.

The FCT Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service remains steadfast in its duty to uphold the law and ensure the safe and humane custody of all individuals legally entrusted to its care.