MTN Nigeria reiterates commitment to bridging educational divide with Y’ello Care

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

MTN Nigeria has announced the 17th edition of its flagship employee volunteer initiative, Y’ello Care, offering MTNers the unique opportunity to contribute their resources—time, money, and more—towards worthy causes.

This year’s theme, “Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” aligns with the 30th anniversary of the MTN Group and aims to address educational disparities in underserved rural and remote communities. The initiative will span 30 days, highlighting MTN’s commitment to making a lasting impact on education in Nigeria.

“Y’ello Care is about the MTN ecosystem giving back and contributing their time, money, and resources to make a positive impact. This year, we’re focusing on education in remote areas, supporting three projects that will provide access to quality education for young Nigerians,” said Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria.

During the opening ceremony held at the MTN headquarters, it was revealed that over the next 30 days, MTN staff will rebuild classrooms for 996 students at Iwerekun Community High School, Lakowe, Lagos. “Our first key project is a school. We’ve visited the school; we’ll rebuild a classroom ourselves as MTN staff, and we will support two other projects. Our target is towards providing education for the youth of this country,” Okigbo added.

This initiative seeks to bridge the educational divide and empower young people to reach their full potential. In addition to rebuilding classrooms, MTNers will support the KNOSK Charity Education Initiative (Study Better Packs) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)’s Safe School Initiative spearheaded by the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” Nelson Mandela famously said. MTN Nigeria firmly believes in this transformative power and is committed to providing access to quality education for all, regardless of location or circumstance. The company recognizes that education is not just about textbooks and classrooms; it’s about unlocking potential, nurturing dreams, and empowering individuals to shape their futures.

This commitment is particularly crucial in Africa, where educational disparities continue to hinder progress. According to UNESCO, over one-fifth of children aged 6 to 11 in sub-Saharan Africa are out of school, representing the highest rate of educational exclusion globally.

This crisis is further compounded by challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to learning materials, and a shortage of qualified teachers. In Nigeria, the situation mirrors these broader trends, with a significant portion of children in rural and remote areas facing similar obstacles to quality education.

The 30-day project, which kicked off on June 1, will unite thousands of MTN employees in a shared mission to make a lasting impact on educational access and quality.

MTN Nigeria remains committed to creating value through initiatives that seek to provide sustainable growth and job creation in the communities they serve.