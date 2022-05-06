Minister Ogbonnaya Onu joins Presidential race

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu has entered the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Onu, a two-term Minister and the first elected Governor of old Abia State, made the announcement in Abuja on Friday.

He said his desire to contribute to good governance and set Nigeria on the path of nation building motivated him to run for the country’s highest elective position.

Dr Onu emphasised that as a patriotic Nigerian who has served the country in various capacities, he was capable of bringing about the desired socioeconomic development, if elected President.

More than 20 persons have so far indicated interest to contest for president on the platform of the APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...