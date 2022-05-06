NYSC Director General Conferred with ‘The Outstanding Knowledge Manager of Year’s Award



The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corp, Major General Shuiabu Ibrahim has been conferred with the outstanding knowledge Manager of the year award by the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management (IBAKM).

The award was conferred to the Director General in Abuja on Thursday, 5th May, 2022. Presenting the award on behalf of the Institute, Deputy Executive Director, Dr Monday Anyairo said that the conferment of the award was in recognition of the Director-General’s achievements, mentoring service and innovative developments.



He said the Institute also recognized the Director-General’s Strides at the NYSC which qualified him for the consideration for the award. He called on the Director-General to sustain the tempo and noted that the Institute is very proud with the developments in the NYSC. While accepting the award, the Director-General thanked the management of the institute for considering him worthy for the award and pledged to continue to do his best towards the development of the NYSC.



In a related development, the Institute awarded the NYSC Scheme with the Annual Institute Award of ” Recognised Business Administration and Kowledge Management Organization of the Year”.

The institute said the NYSC was given the award in view of the success of the Scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, which has taken thousands of graduate youths out of the unemployment market and the NYSC Ventures through which the NYSC Scheme was able to generate more than one billion naira and remit same to government coffers.

The Institute described this as unprecedented in the history of the NYSC according to their findings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...