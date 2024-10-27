Niger Delta Militant Group Threatens To Shut Down Oil Installations Over Wike

A nascent Niger Delta Militia Group christened Niger Delta Development Force, NDDF, has threatened to blow up oil installations in the Niger Delta should President Bola Tinubu refuses to rein in and stop the meddlesomeness of the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Nyesom Wike, in the administration of Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

NDDF said they are particularly piqued over plot by Wike to use a friendly Judge to rule in his favor stopping Local Government allocations to the state on Monday.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja, had recently dismissed a request by the Rivers State Government seeking to stay proceedings in a suit seeking to stop allocation of funds to all the Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The Judge held that the request argued by the Rivers State Government through their counsel, Gordy Uche, was frivolous, vexatious, unwarranted and mischievous.

But spokesman of the group, Justin Alabraba, said in a statement that the group will waste no time in shutting down oil installations should any Judge in Abuja make any pronouncement that would render Local Governments in River State financially incapacitated to carry out their business of rendering governance to the people at the local level.

“We will waste no time. It would be swift response. We will shut down major oil installations in the Niger Delta. If President Bola Tinubu would allow Wike ground Governance at the local Governments in Rivers State, we will also ground governance at all levels. We cannot be suffering while other parts of Nigeria are enjoying. Wike should leave Fubara alone.

The group said they have watched for several months now how Wike has used his position as a Minister and a member of the Tinubu’s cabinet to undermine the activities of Governor Fubara, warning that they would no longer fold their arms and watch Wike destroy their state.

“For months now, Wike has continued to insult and intimidate Governor Fubara using his federal might. We won’t tolerate that anymore. Any move against Fubara by Wike would now be met with destructions of oil installations. Since Tinubu would want to continue to play the ostrich, let us all go mad then. Rivers State does not belong to Wike and he cannot finish serving his eight years without intimidation or harassment from those who helped him get there and now wants to disturb his successor.”

The group warned that there would be no going back when judgement is giving against Rivers State, insisting, “we will bomb and continue to destroy oil installations. This is not a threat. This is a promise. This is what we will do. Enough is enough. Wike and Tinubu cannot take us for a ride anymore.”