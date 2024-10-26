Actress StephNora Okere appointed head Nollywood CIG sector

Veteran Nollywood actress Steph Nora Okere is to head the Nollywood sector of the Creative Industry Group according to a press statement from the group president Ambassador Felix Duke.

Other executives of the Nollywood sector, CIG, include: Obidi Emeka Henry PhD (Deputy Sector Head), Jude Ogbonnaya Aloh (Director of Training and skills Acquisition), Amb. Hoom Suk Jibrin (Deputy Director Training and Skills Acquisition), Ambassador Happy Julian Uchendu (Director of welfare),Amb. Cindy Marcus Duru (Director of Programmes), Dozie Eboh (Deputy Director of Programmes),Tunde Olaoye (Awaiting…Director of Diaspora Affairs)

The Nollywood sector also has an advisory board which is headed by veteran actor Emeka Ike as Chairman, while movie director Fidelis Duker is the Vice Chairman. Other members are: Nobert Young, Uzodinma Okpechi, Bakare Adeoye, Dr. Francis Duru, Emmanuel Ehumadu, and Ibrahim Sinpa Abdulkareem.

The Creative Industry Group, CIG, is a body of Nigerian Creative Arts Practitioners all over the world, with its President as Amb. Felix Duke. CIG comprises of different Sectors, each specializes in its unique creative arts direction.

The Nollywood Sector of CIG is made up of top movie industry practitioners and has most recently reconstituted its leadership structure to take the sector to another level.