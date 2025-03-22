Media Campaigns Against Tompolo, Otuaro, Others Sponsored by Oil Bunkers,, Group Alleges

The Niger-Delta Renaissance Network has vehemently refuted recent media allegations of killing and kidnapping leveled against Government Tompolo, CEO of Tantita Security Company; Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and others, labeling them as baseless and sponsored by oil bunkers operating in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement released today, Senior Comrade Gabriel Aniete, spokesperson for the network, categorically dissociated Tompolo, Otuaro, and other individuals from the circulating accusations, describing them as a “calculated attempt to tarnish the reputations of those who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of the Niger-Delta region.”

The network alleges that the individual behind the viral video containing these accusations is being financially backed by oil bunkers and thieves seeking to undermine the integrity of Tompolo and Otuaro.

“Since being contracted to provide security services around the nation’s oil pipelines, Tantita Security Company has successfully apprehended countless oil bunkers and crude oil thieves, significantly improving oil production and ensuring that Nigeria meets its OPEC quota,” Aniete stated.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted the positive impact of Dennis Otuaro’s leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, noting that the Niger Delta has experienced a period of relative peace. “The programme has played a significant role in training and retraining numerous ex-agitators, transforming them into responsible citizens who actively contribute to national development,” Aniete added.

The network asserts that the recent media attacks and character assassinations are a direct result of the effective management of oil pipelines and the Amnesty Programme, which has drawn “envy from forces who previously benefited from oil bunkering activities and fraudulent schemes within the amnesty programme.”

“We call on those sponsoring these character assassinations to desist immediately,” Aniete urged. “It is imperative to reemphasize the commitment of Tompolo and Tantita to protecting Nigeria’s oil pipelines, as well as Dennis Otuaro’s dedication to developing initiatives that enhance the lives of ex-agitators.”

The Niger-Delta Renaissance Network reiterated its unwavering support for Tompolo, Otuaro, and others, and called for an end to the alleged smear campaign.