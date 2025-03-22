Niger-Delta Group accuses Traditional Ruler, Boyloaf, Kingsley Kuku, Gen. shoot-at-sight of sponsoring media attacks on Tompolo

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has accused some prominent Niger-Delta leaders, Kingsley Kuku, Former administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, ex-agitators, High Chief Bibopre Ajube, (General Shoot at Sight), Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben (Gen. Boyloaf), and a Traditional ruler in the Niger Delta of sponsoring unprovoked media attacks targeting Government Tompolo, the CEO of Tantita Group.

In a statement released by spokesman Comrade Abalagha Adawari, the coalition described the attacks as unprovoked and part of a broader scheme to undermine the vital work Tantita Group is doing to protect Nigeria’s oil pipelines from rampant oil bunkering in the Niger-Delta region.

“These orchestrated character assassinations are not merely unfounded; they threaten to derail the critical efforts of Tompolo and his team,” Adawari stated. He asserted that the media campaign appears to be sponsored by oil bunkers whose interests are jeopardized by Tantita’s vigilant operations.

Adawari emphasized that these attacks aim to dampen Tompolo’s spirit and distract from the essential mission of safeguarding national assets. “We urge those behind these malicious campaigns to cease their defamatory actions immediately,” he added.

The spokesman highlighted the sacrifices made by many officials of Tantita, who have paid the ultimate price in their commitment to protecting the country’s pipelines from the devastating effects of oil theft. “The resolve of Tompolo and the Tantita Group remains steadfast; they will stop at nothing to ensure the security of Nigeria’s crude pipelines and to help the nation meet its OPEC quota targets,” he affirmed.

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Tompolo and the Tantita Group in their ongoing fight against oil theft and their relentless dedication to protecting the environment and natural resources.

Additionally, the coalition expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and his administration for their support and for resisting the influences of those seeking to malign Tompolo and other individuals dedicated to safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas assets.