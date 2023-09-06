100 days : Gov Fintiri is a performer, a wonder in Adamawa- Lawan

…Adamawa NUJ praise Fintiri’s leadership style

By Tom Garba

A top-notch member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State, Mr. Ahmed Lawan said the state governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri remained a wonder and performer to the people of the state.

Lawan who granted an interview to our Yola correspondent revealed that Fintiri has been doing what is more of a miracle in all the twenty-one local government areas of the state considering the fact that the country is going through economy tough time.

Lawan said this to felicitate with Governor Fintiri who spent one hundred days in office since he won his second term mandate.

Lawan a PDP social and grassroots mobilizer praised the governor’s performance and described him as a reformer and transformer of a new Adamawa State.

According to him, Fintiri in three months awarded billions of naira contracts to many communities in the state who have never thought of government presence.

He thanked the governor for awarding road construction contracts recently in Saminaka, Yola South Local Government area, a swampy area that has been suffering from flood disasters every year.

He said Governor Fintiri has saved the community from future flood-related issues with good water drainages.

He also applauded Fintiri in his first hundred days in office for changing the faces of some villages in Yola town with massive development.

He boasted that since the creation of Adamawa State, no governor has performed credibly better than Fintiri.

He vowed to galvanize support for the governor and warned his critics to desists from primordial attacks and allow the governor to develop the state for the general interest of all.

“It is now that we know we have a Governor who is selfless to develop the state against all odds.

“It is now we will also support him against all the odds working against him. What is doing is people-oriented and whatever is for the people is God’s sent. ” Lawan said.

Also, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Adamawa State Chapter praised the leadership style of Governor Ahmadu Umari Fintiri in the past three months.

The NUJ in a statement signed by its secretary, Fidelis Jockthan, said the first hundred days of Rt.Hon.Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has brought about transformative, reformative and peoples oriented programmes despite the storm that he survived during his re-election bid.

NUJ said Fintiri’s leadership style since his returned mandate has attested to the intellectuality and democratic principles that he applied in selecting enigmatic members of his cabinet to consolidate on the previous historic gains of his first administration.

The NUJ stated that the three months and some days administration of Fintiri making up 100 days is obvious that citizens of Adamawa State like any other Nigerians have been feeling the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal occasioned by quadrupling of transportation costs and market prices.

The statement therefore said Fintiri’s strategic decision in procuring about 10 luxury buses to shuttle civil servants to their workplaces as well as other commuters within the metropolitan city of Jimeta and some local governments is not only apt but overwhelming.

“In addition, about ten-thousand naira has trickled into individual accounts of civil servants last month apart from free distribution of 25kg of rice to citizens particularly, the vulnerable.

READ ALSO: Alleged money laundering, fraud: Adeyeri, mum

“Grains are underway to reach households while the peace enterprise is unprecedented within the 21 local governments of the State.

“It is inview of these few among the many, that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Adamawa state Council writes to convey it’s heartfelt congratulations to you on this auspicious and special day on your 100-days in office.

” Being a partner in Adamawa project, the NUJ is proud to associate itself with these great feat and pray for more frontiers particularly in peace and infrastructural development of our dear state’.

“Accept the warmest felicitations of the State Chairman Comrade Ishaka Donald Dedan and the entire Council members of our great union.” the statement read.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com