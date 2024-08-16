Kogi LGAs Elections: APC aspirant rejects endorsement of special candidate

By Tom Okpe

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming Kogi State Local Government Elections Chairmanship, Olamaboro Local Government, Bashir Ibrahim has rejected the purported endorsement of Comrade Ameh Williams as the party’s special candidate.

Addressing journalists at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday, Ibrahim said the endorsement of Comrade Williams is false, fraudulent, and misleading, adding that such action does not enjoy support of the APC stakeholders and members in the Local Government.

He said: “Gentlemen of the press, I stand before you today as a prominent stakeholder and financial founding member of the APC, in Olamaboro Local Government and Kogi State at large. I am compelled to address the purported endorsement of Comrade Williams as the candidate of the APC for the forthcoming Local Government Chairmanship elections.

READ ALSO: Edo, Ondo Guber Polls: NSA, IGP warn against election…

“I wish to set the record straight that the said endorsement is false, fraudulent, and misleading.

“The stakeholders’ meeting held on July 26th, 2024, was inconclusive, and no consensus was reached on endorsing any candidate. Any arrangement that led to a purported consensus is a kangaroo arrangement and does not enjoy support of the APC stakeholders and members,” he said.

He also said as an aspirant in the said election and a stakeholder of the party, he will not accept the undemocratic processes that brought Comrade Williams as a consensus candidate.

“As a stakeholder and aspirant in the said elections, I do not accept such undemocratic and unpopular medium that saw Williams, emerged as a consensus candidate. The APC stands for justice, peace, and unity, and I implore the party leadership to maintain balance.”

While praising the exemplary leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the executive Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim called on the party leadership to provide a level playing ground for all candidates in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

He appealed to Governor Ododo to intervene in the matter, saying, “We must prioritize justice, fairness, and transparency in our party’s processes to maintain the trust and confidence of our members and supporters.

“We have full confidence in the party leadership’s capacity to ensure, fair and transparent process.

“I call on all APC stakeholders and supporters in Olamaboro Local Government to remain calm and focused on the party’s ideals. Let us work together to ensure a peaceful and democratic process in the forthcoming Local Government elections,” he admonished.

Recall that the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission, recently, fixed 19 October 2024 for the Local Government elections across the State.

This followed the recent Supreme Court judgement that nullified the Care-taker Committee running affairs of Local Government Areas, LGAs in the country.