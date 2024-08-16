Gov Oborevwori investment in ICT sector creating jobs in Delta- Ossai

By Nosa Akenzua

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has demonstrated his commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth through the establishment of a state-of-the-art ICT/CBT Centers in Delta State .

Ossai noted this shortly after the Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology Hon Odinigwe Daniel Odigie inspected the ICT/CBT Centre in Onicha Olona, Aniocha North LGA, Delta State.

According to Ossai, Oborevwori visionary investment in ICT/CBT has empowered citizens, particularly youths, with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age.

“I am excited over investment in ICT/CBT by the Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

READ ALSO: Edo, Ondo Guber Polls: NSA, IGP warn against election…

It has empowered citizens with essential digital skills, enhancing their employability and ability to compete in the global economy.

Provided training and certification programs, enabling individuals to acquire specialized skills in ICT and related fields.

Foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation, contributing to the state’s economic development with Support e-learning initiatives, enhancing access to quality education and resources.

The Ict centers has high-speed internet, computers, and specialized software.

Secure and efficient environments for computer-based testing and examinations.

The governor has Positioned Delta State as a hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

He has enhanced the state’s competitiveness in the global economy.

Improved the quality of life for citizens through digital empowerment.

Governor Oborevwori’s investment in the ICT/CBT Centre demonstrates his commitment to building a digitally literate and economically vibrant society.

This initiative will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the lives of Delta State citizens, preparing them for success in the digital age.” he said.