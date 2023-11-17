Kogi Guber : INEC presents certificate of return to Ododo

By Idris Ahmed

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to the winners of the November 11 governorship election, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo and his Deputy, Joel Oyibo Salifu.

The presentation ceremony held on Friday at the Commission’s headquarters in Lokoja, was witnessed by the outgoing Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, supporters security agencies and journalists.

Presenting the certificates to winners of the election, the INEC National Commissioner for Kogi, Kwara and Niger States, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam,who represented the National Chairman, Professor Manhood Yakubu, said the Commission has conducted the most credible, peaceful, freest and fair election.

” We are confident that God is our witness,so anybody in doubt should go ahead to prove us wrong”, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam said.

He commended the electorate in Kogi state for their support and peaceful conducts through out the period of the election from the preparation to the casting of votes.

The National Commissioner therefore urged the people of the state to continues to be law abiding as exhibited during the just concluded elections.

In his welcome address, Kogi state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Hale Gabriel Longpet, disclosed that the proceses for the 2023 Kogi Governorship election started November 2nd 2022.

Prof Longpet explained that 13 activities were lined up for the smooth conduct of the election, which include, party primaries, voters registration, collection of permanent voters cards and the election proper on Saturday November 11 last week.

He stated further that the successful conduct conduct of the exercise has produced the winners, hence the certificates of Return being presented to the winners of the election.

He commenced security agencies, staff of INEC both permanent and adhoc for their immense contributions towards the successful conduct of the election.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, noted that his era which he started with his deputies also passed through the process of receiving certificates of Return a fact that it is coming to an end.

” An era began and an era ends as witnessed today .My Deputy and I performed similar activity, as the elections were the same wish of the people”, the Governor said.

Governor Bello thanked the Present Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shetima, for their support and encouragement.

He also appreciated appreciated the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun and other Governors of APC for efforts at ensuring a peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

While commending all those that conducted the election for their participation in the election, Bello urged them to join Ahmed Usman Ododo for the continuous peaceful coexistence in the interest of accelerated development of the state.