Finally, Achonu’s Guber Hope Dashed

As the Supreme Court Affirmed UKAEGBU as authentic Candidate of LP in Imo State.

Senator Athan Achonu’s hope of becoming the next governor of Imo State on the platform of the Labour Party has been dashed following the dismissal of Sir.Basil Maduka’s appeal by the Supreme Court suit no:SC/cv/897/2023 Sir basil maduka vs Labour party, Inec, and Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph.

A five man panel of Supreme Court judges had on Thursday, 28th, September, 2023, dismissed Maduka’s appeal challenging Ukaegbu’s candidacy with caution.

It should be recalled that Maduka had approached the apex court of the land, seeking to upturn the affirmation of Evang.Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu as the authentic candidate of Imo Labour Party by a Federal High Court Sitting in Bayelsa State.

The court in its ruling, also affirmed the authenticity of Alhaji Apapa Led NWC of the party, saying that Brr Julius Abure was suspended by a court of competent jurisdiction as at the time the primary election was conducted in the state

However, Maduka, not satisfied, appealed the ruling at the Appeal Court in Owerrri, where Achonu sort to be joined in the matter to no avail. The appellate court in it’s ruling, dismissed Ahonu’s joinder application as well as Maduka’s matter for lacking merit.

Still not satisfied, Maduka approached the Supreme Court where his a matter again, was dismissed. The dismissal of his matter came barely one week after the same court dismissed Achonu’s joinder application on11th September,2023 in suit no: SC/CV/845/2023.

It therefore, becomes strange and unimaginable that Achonu’s camp is busy jubilating and spreading fake news and victory when their master’s case was last week, dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The case that was dismissed on Thursday was filed by Maduka, challenging Ukaegbu’s ticket. At no point was Achonu’s or Abure’s name mentioned by the Supreme Court as beneficiaries of its ruling.

What this means is that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Bayelsa and that of the Appeal Court in Abuja, affirming Ukakegbu’s guber candidacy of Imo Labour Party, subsists.

With the latest development, the Supreme Court has buried completely, Achonu’s 2023 Imo governorship ambition

With this now it is very clear that any vote for labour party will be in favour of Chief Ikechukwu Joseph Ukaegbu,and any other claim by any person as labour governorship candidate in Imo is impersonation as the Apex court have cleared the air.