Breaking: Yahaya Bello Surrenders to EFCC After Months on the Run

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has again appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Bello, accompanied by his legal team, arrived at the EFCC office on Tuesday morning, driving himself in a black Hilux.

This development follows a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the EFCC, dismissing challenges brought by some states against the anti-graft agency.

During a prior hearing on November 14, the EFCC requested an adjournment until November 27, citing the need to allow the 30-day notice period for the summons to lapse. The specifics of the current session and the charges against Bello are yet to be disclosed. Further details are expected soon.