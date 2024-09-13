Kebbi: contracts must follow due process prior to approval – Gov Idris

By John Bassey

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has emphasized that all contract awards under his administration must strictly adhere to due process before receiving his approval.

The Governor made this statement during a Two-Day Training Programme for Procurement Officers of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Kebbi State, held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday.

Comrade Nasir Idris commended the Due Process Office for organizing the workshop, reaffirming that transparency and accountability would remain the cornerstone of his administration’s contract award doctrine.

He stated, “Under my leadership, Kebbi State is committed to ensuring that due process is followed religiously.”

READ ALSO: NiMet to leverage Vaisala and MFI expertise as team..

Governor Idris praised the Due Process Office for its integrity and diligence, observance of the principles of law, order, and transparency in its operations.

He advised the participants to fully comprehend the objectives of the workshop, address all issues encountered, and consult with senior management, including Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries, where necessary.

The Governor expressed delight that he has received an award in recognition of his administration’s commitment to due process in government expenditures.

In addition, Governor Idris reiterated his readiness to implement the new minimum wage as soon as the necessary template has been made available.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Alhaji Muhammad Sirajo Garba, the Chairman of the Price Intelligence and Public Procurement Bureau (Due Process),said the training was aimed at ensuring that the MDAs procurement proposals were within the approved budget.

” The training was organised by due process office to avail procurement officers from ministries, departments and agencies statewide on the processes and principles of public procurement.

” The training was necessitated by the procurement committee reports we have been receiving from MDAs in some cases without due regards to procurement processes and procedures, hence the need to avail the trainees with theses processes and procedures.

“This training session is for the first batch of 14 MDAs, the second batch will be coming up in October, 2024,” he said.

Sirajo-Garba urged the participants to apply what they had learnt in the seminar in the administration and public procurement processes in their various MDAs.

This, the chairman said, would ensure accountability, competitiveness and value for money in the administration of public funds.

The governor received Procurement Compliance and Good Governance Award, 2024″ for his adherence to best practices and procurement processes by the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON).