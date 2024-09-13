Senator Orji Kalu mourns demise of Ijesha monarch, Oba Aromolaran

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Osun state over the demise of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

Describing the passing of the prominent monarch as a huge loss to the nation, Kalu applauded the remarkable reign of tbe traditional ruler.

Kalu while stressing that the late Oba Aromolaran’s reign was successful, added that that the late monarch was a highly detrabilized Nigerian who used his position to advocate peace and unity among Nigerians.

In a condolence message, the former Governor who is also the Bobameto of Ijeshaland acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the late traditional ruler to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

He said, “I sympathize with the government and people of Osun state over the passing of the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

“The late traditional ruler was a selfless and patriotic statesman who used his resources to advance the cause of his people.

“His reign brought tremendous development to Ijeshaland and Osun state in general.

“He was a highly respected monarch owing to his objective counsel on national issues.

“The late monarch lived a purposeful life and his good deeds will forever be remembered”.

The former Governor prayed to God grant the departed soul eternal rest and give the Aromolaran family the fortitude to bear loss.