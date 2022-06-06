Kaduna train attack: Bishop asks FG to negotiate victims’ release

The Bishop of Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, Timothy Yahaya has asked the Federal Government to fasten the release of all the victims of the March 28 Kaduna train attack from the custody of their abductors.

On March 28, terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train in Kaduna State, killing eight passengers, injuring 26 and whisking away 62 others into the forest.

Over two months after the incident, the Anglican cleric wonders why it is taking the Federal Government a long time to either rescue the victims unhurt or negotiate with the terrorists who are demanding the release of their eight children detained by security agencies in Adamawa State, DailyTimes gathered.

He spoke on the sidelines of the Anglican Synod in Kaduna, where he also kicked against the proposed terrorism bill by the National Assembly to prohibit and criminalise the payment of ransoms to kidnappers by families of victims.

Bishop Timothy stated that rather the reverse should be the case whereby heads of security agencies where there is a security breach within their areas of jurisdiction should be punished or removed.

This, he noted, will make them be alive to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

The Bishop also warned political parties against imposing unpopular candidates and people with a questionable character through consensus, noting that the tenets of democracy paves way for the majority to have their way.

