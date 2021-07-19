JUST IN: Court orders INEC to publish Valentine Ozigbo as PDP flagbearer for Anambra Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been compelled to publish the name of Valentine Ozigbo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 Anambra State Governorship Election by a Federal High Court in Awka on Monday morning.

It will be recalled that on Thursday, July 15th, a Federal High Court in Abuja restrained Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, from publishing the name of the PDP candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, in a suit that was later withdrawn on Friday, July 16th, paving the way for a new order to INEC to publish the name of the PDP candidate on its list of candidates for the election.

Transcorp Plc’s immediate past President and Group CEO is Valentine Ozibo. He was elected as the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State after winning the party’s primary election on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka.

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, he received his certificate of return from the PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, after the party’s National Working Committee recognized his victory.

After a nearly two-year grassroots campaign in the lead-up to the primary election, Ozigbo emerged as the frontrunner for the party’s ticket. His extensive consultations carried him to all 21 of the state’s local government regions, which he visited at least seven times.