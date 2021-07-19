Covid-19: Kano adheres with FG’s directive, suspends Sallah festivities

The state administration has suspended all Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities in accordance with the Federal Government’s designation of six states on red alert, including Kano.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information, who made the announcement, did say that Eid prayers would be held in all five Emirates and mosques around the state.

He explained that the development was part of a strategy adopted by Nigeria, like most other African countries, in response to the detection of the more transmissible Delta variation in the COVID-19 third wave.

The red alert, according to Malam Garba, permits authorities in the affected states to limit celebrations and gatherings, especially the annual Durbar (Hawan Sallah), which is distinguished by colorful horse riding activities witnessed by big crowds.

The commissioner also advised the public to follow the Eid prayer safety rules, which include wearing face masks, washing hands, and keeping a safe distance.