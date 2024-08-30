Junior Pope: Adanma Luke finally begs Nigerians

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Months after actor John Paul Obumneme aka Junior Pope and other crew members died in a boat mishap in Anam River, Delta State, while shooting a movie, ‘Another side of Life’, the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke, has been under fire since the incident.

She has come out once again to beg Nigerians to forgive her over the death of the actor and other crew members of the movie.

Adanma, who is also an actress shared a video on her Instagram page; where she apologised to Nigerians asking for forgiveness for taking away their loved ones as many have alleged.

She expressed deep regret and sadness over the boat incident explaining that she has been going through a lot of backlash on the social media since the incident happened.

She shared what had occurred during the unfortunate incident, asserting that many had crossed the river without life jackets as she was told.

The actress broke down in tears as she admitted to gradually losing herself and deeply begged Nigerians for forgiveness, even though what happened wasn’t her fault.

“I’m sorry this had to happen to me. I’m not God, but please; you all should put yourself in my shoes. It’s not easy on me and believe me I still need your prayers,’’ she lamented.