Patoranking to perform at The FIFA world cup

Internationally renowned musician from Nigeria, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known as Patoranking, has been chosen to perform at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup which starts on the 20th of November will have the reggae-Dancehall musician perform at football’s global stage with DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh.

The winner of the 2022 Headies award will perform before a large crowd and viewers from around the world at the FIFA World Cup fan festival.

Aseel is scheduled for December 2 and Shakosh is scheduled for December 12. These artists will be joined by groups like Julian Marley and the Uprising, Gims, and the Miami Band at both events, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

According to Thisday, Patoranking’s most well-known song, Abule, must have won him over to the Mundial organisers.

READ ALSO: Ex-Navy commander, Bayelsa traditional ruler sleeps in

The rave-of-the-moment singer from Nigeria, Davido, was also listed among musicians from all over the world to perform this edition’s theme song, despite the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Will Kizz Daniel Perform in Qatar?

The Buga crooner, Kizz Daniel, has been scheduled to perform his popular song “Buga” at Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

On Sunday, November 20, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, a gifted musician, will perform for the entire world in Qatar just before the start of the first game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...