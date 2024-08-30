Single motherhood not a curse or disease -Sunmbo Adeoye

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of the baby mamas of singer, Innocent Idibia aka TuBaba, has advised men to love and support single mothers without nursing any fear or prejudice. She said the society should learn to love and show affection to single mothers and not stigmatise them.

Sumbo said this via her Instagram handle explaining that single motherhood is neither a life-threatening condition nor a contagious curse, assuring that no man is doomed for supporting and helping raise a single mother’s children. She also urged parents who desire a fresh start for their daughters to distant themselves from those who see single motherhood as a curse.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Govt donates over N300m GSM Plaza to dealers…

“Single motherhood is not a life-threatening disease, neither is it a contagious spell. You don’t become unfortunate for loving her and supporting to raise her children. No!!

“I just felt the need to encourage a single parent out here who desires a fresh start. If that person approaching you is judging you by the label, he/she doesn’t deserve to marry you, ‘’ Sumbo said