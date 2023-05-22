Jonathan lauds Ishaku for improved security in Taraba

By Okerafor Athanasius

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commended Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State for improvement on the security situation of the State.

Jonathan, who made the commendation in Jalingo while commissioning the 22km dual road project executed by Governor Ishaku said the security situation of the State has improved under Governor Ishaku unlike what it used to be.

He called on the people of the State to always live in peace with one another saying their security is in their hands.

“You decide to live in peace or not, you cannot develop the State under unsecured environment.

“Even if the Federal Government send all the Police and all the Soldiers, it can’t enforce security unless the people decide to live in peace”, he said.

On the road project commissioned, former President Jonathan, who thanked Governor Ishaku and the people of the State for a warm recognition and reception given him to commission the projects also lauded the Contracting Firm for doing a quality job.

He added that road construction would open up Jalingo the state capital and attract Investors to the area.

“I have seen Houses coming up in these areas in the next few years”, he noted.

Speaking, Governor Darius Ishaku told the gathering that the road project being commissioned by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was awarded to Messrs Craneburg Construction Company Ltd, Lagos in December, 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

According to Ishaku, his determination to develop the State yielded fruitful results with the Projects commissioned by the former President.

“The Road which was a single carriageway has been upgraded to a Dual Carriageway with a Flyover at the Roadblock”,

“All have given Jalingo a facelift befitting State capital”, he said.

While thanking Jonathan who he described as his mentor for finding time out of his busy schedules to honour his invitation, Ishaku said that Jonathan set the pace that made him who he is today.

“I was the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Minister of Power and Minister of Environment, all under the leadership of former President Jonathan”, he said.

Projects commissioned by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital under the out-going Governor of the State were the 22km dual Carriage Way from NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp along Wukari road to Kpantinapu city gate along Yola road with Pedestrian walkways, a Bridge along Nukkai River, a Flyover at the Roadblock area and 6 number Pedestrian Bridges in Jalingo the State capital.

