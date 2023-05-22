Speakership position requires competence, capacity, political sagacity – Jaji

…promises strengthening legislative process, economy

By Tom Okpe

House of Representatives member, representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, Rep Aminu Jaji, has said the position requires competence, capacity, political sagacity –

Jaji who declared his intention to run for the Speakership position last Thursday in Abuja promised to strengthens legislative processes if elected Speaker.

He is a member of coalition of aspirants to the Speakership, which is opposed to the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and working against it.

Other members are the coalition are Rep Mukhtar Betara; Rep Sada Soli, Rep Princess Mariam Onouha and Yusuf Gagdi.

Jaji told journalists in Abuja at the weekend said he has the requisite demands of the office of Speaker, House of Representatives, which are; competence, capacity and political sagacity.

“It is not child’s play and not an office that one can sit somewhere to say he anointed somebody to discharge responsibility on my behalf. We are not looking for an extension of the 9th Assembly. We are not looking for the continuation of an Assembly that can only sit when matters of concern are to the leadership and their personal interests. If we are there we would do our best to restore sanity and unity to the National Assembly,” he said

He said he had a six point agenda which had been compressed to just two.

“First in the agenda is to strengthen the legislative process of the National Assembly, while the second is to strengthen the economy.”

Jaji said if he emerges as Speaker of the House, he will strengthen legislative process of the National Assembly and economy of the country.

He said any attempt to influence the leadership by external forces would be resisted.

Jaji said his aspiration was not out of desperation but on the sentiment to deal with glaring challenges bedvilling the 9th Assembly.

“We consider this an important aspect to us especially we members’ elected by our constituencies. The mandate given to us is not a mandate of luxury. It is a matter of concern and we need to do the necessary things to change and transform our country for better.

“Under my leadership if I emerge, I believe it is going to be a stronghold for democracy to triumph and make sure that every legislative business is carried out based on principles of rules, and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We would find the way forward most especially in the areas of insecurity, economy and of course infrastructure deficit. I am joining this race because I know I have a lot to offer if I am given the opportunity to serve as the Speaker.

READ ALSO: Keep The NYSC Above Partisan Debacles

“In terms of legislation it is something that we have to give utmost concern and priority to review the National Security Act, if given the opportunity. What we are marking today is unity and trust.

“On the issue of education we are aware of promises of the incoming president that he would make sure all students would get loans while studying.

“This cannot be possible without legislation, and I am sure the 360 members are all committed to drive that process.

“For the very first time we have the opposition parties are greater in number. They did their campaign with different slogans but all of them can be merged and if we truly are, we shouldn’t allow subservive agents to decide the 10th assembly for us.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com