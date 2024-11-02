I’ve always been a Jesus’ girl –Pat Uwaje-King

Sultry singer and songwriter, Pat Uwaje-King, a formidable member of gospel band, Midnight Crew, speaks on her journey in the music world and how gospel music chose her in this interview with ORIAKU IJELE.

You are a major part of Midnight Crew which made waves in 2000s; can you share what led to its formation?

The group Midnight Crew started November 8, 2001, we were all together in a departmental fellowship mass choir called the ‘Original Love Choir’ at Yaba College of Technology, (YABATECH) .

We love the Lord, and we wanted to serve God with our gifts. We were very young, vibrant, and full of energy. 11 constant team leaders in the fellowship choir started Midnight Crew.

We wrote the vision from the beginning to “tear down the altars of religion and to put the praise of God on the lips of all men.” The four founding members—Pat Uwaje-King, Mike Abdul, Gbenga Oyebola, and Odunayo Ojo-Onasanya understood the vision, came together with the hope of bringing a fresh sound and style to gospel music that blended African rhythms with a contemporary gospel sound with the help of the Holy Spirit connecting every one regardless of religion, location, tradition and beliefs, putting the praise of God on their lips indeed. This unique combination and understanding helped Midnight Crew stand out and resonate with a wide audience in Nigeria and beyond.

We all played significant roles in shaping the group’s sound and outreach. As one of the lead vocalists, I added a soulful depth to the music and the grace of God on individual uniqueness contributed massively, along with the synergy among the group members, led to hits like “Igwe,” which became one of the most popular gospel songs in Nigeria in the mid-2000s…till date.

The group’s success wasn’t just based on our musical talent; but it also stemmed from our commitment to spreading positive, faith-based messages through music. We managed to sustain the group’s impact over 2 decades by staying true to our roots, experimenting with different musical styles, and remaining grounded in faith. Our role within the group helped shape not only Midnight Crew’s sound but also its mission of reaching people with a message of hope and joy.

You kick started your solo career with an album with anointed singles, can you share the creative process and some of the songs that you made?

Absolutely, I launched my solo career, debut album, “He’s Done Me Well,” in 2015. The project included several anointed singles that resonated deeply with gospel music fans, such as the title track, “He’s Done Me Well,” which is an expressive worship anthem celebrating God’s faithfulness and goodness. Another popular single, “Eze,” is a vibrant and rhythmic praise song that showcases my Nigerian roots and love for traditional African gospel sound.

The creative process is a reflection on personal and communal experiences, and a desire to connect with my audience through relatable, scripturally inspired lyrics.

The music is also known to be highly spiritual and uplifting, often born from moments of genuine worship and an intent to create music that speaks to the hearts.

In addition to “He’s Done Me Well” and “Eze,” I released other powerful singles, like “Amara,” which means “Grace” in Igbo, focusing on God’s mercy and unmerited favor, “Thank you Lord” “all the glory “and “All Power,” a high-energy praise song that affirms God’s omnipotence. I am also working on dropping one before the end of the year.

The music is both a testament to my journey and a tool for believers to connect with God on a profound level. I’ll continue to inspire audiences worldwide with the gospel.

Have you received any formal training, and how has it influenced your approach to the gospel?

I studied Creative Arts at the University of Lagos, Nigeria and majored in Theatre Arts. I also had an opportunity to go to Rhema Bible College. But there is no extensive formal training associated with music education, but much of my “training” has come from years of hands-on experience within the church and gospel music communities. Being deeply involved in church choirs from a young age gave me a solid foundation in vocal control, harmony, and the spiritual nuances of gospel music. This practical, faith-driven training helped shape my voice and refine my approach to gospel, emphasizing authenticity, emotional depth, and spiritual connection.

Additionally, being a part of Midnight Crew has served as another form of professional development. Collaborating with other talented musicians in the group has allowed me to experiment with blending African rhythms and contemporary gospel, broadening my stylistic range and enriching my musical identity. This real-world experience has been invaluable, allowing me to approach gospel music with a deep understanding of both its technical and spiritual dimensions.

What are some of the most impactful performance and spiritual events you have been involved in?

Pat Uwaje-King and her group, Midnight Crew, are celebrated for their electrifying and spirit-filled performances, especially at spiritual and gospel events. Some of our most impactful performances over the years include The Experience Lagos, which is one of the largest gospel music concerts globally, hosted annually by House on the Rock Church in Lagos, Nigeria. Our hit songs like Igwe and Kene Jesus have become crowd favorites, with the atmosphere charged as the group leads people in heartfelt worship and dance. Other mega platforms we have performed are RCCG’s Holy Ghost Congress, Shiloh at Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel); The African Praise Experience (TAPE) hosted by House on the Rock is a celebration of African gospel music with top gospel artists from across the continent; Festival of Praise, an interdenominational gospel music festival that brings together worshippers from various backgrounds for an evening of praise and worship.

Each of these performances has helped Midnight Crew and Pat Uwaje-King build a reputation for delivering dynamic, soulful worship experiences that leave lasting impressions on audiences, bridging the gap between traditional African gospel music and contemporary worship. Their songs, especially Igwe, are often sung with passion and energy, turning concerts into memorable spiritual experiences.

What are some of the most prestigious awards or recognitions you have received?

Pat King has received several awards and nominations throughout her career for her contributions to gospel music and ministry. Here are some notable awards and recognitions:

2023 Outstanding Woman of the Year.

Ecstasy International Women’s Awards, Nigeria, 2020 Merit Award Winner for Best Gospel. Gospel Artist Star Corner (GASC) Spain, 2019 Award for Event of Excellence (Delta Yadah), Christian Legendary and Impact Makers (CLIM) Awards, Nigeria, 2018 Award for Best Gospel Vocalist of the Year

Great Achievers Awards, 2017 Award for Event of Excellence (Delta Yadah). Africa Gospel Music and Media (AGMM) Awards, UK, 2015 Award for Song of the Year. Music and Entertainment Gospel Awards, (MEGA), Nigeria and 2009, Gospel Artist of the Year . (NEA AWARDS) USA

What are few things people don’t know about Pat Uwaje-King?

While the hit “Igwe” catapulted my team, many fans might not know that my parents are both pastors. My mother is a powerful singer. My families were appointed by God to serve as musicians and singers before the Lord. We were responsible for leading worship, playing instruments, and singing psalms in my father’s local assembly, Christ Winners House of Grace church. Our musical roles were a sacred duty, and we are considered ministers before God, helping to lead the congregation in worship. I was totally mentored by my mother.

In my twenties, I did a project with Mr Femi Lasode, a radio consultant with AIT many years ago, precisely 1998, and it was AIT’s signature tune. “First among the best is A” if you remember that tune signature of AIT… that is my voice right there. Then, in 2001, I entered YABATECH, where I met with my friends Ayo, Mike, Gbenga, in school choir, formed at the beginning of a new season in my life.

Midnight Crew started after we all left YABATECH. While in school, we were all singing in Choir OLC. I have always been heavily involved in the creative and managerial aspects of the group. Before forming Midnight Crew, i was deeply involved in church music and held various roles in my local church choir. This experience shaped my approach to music, emphasizing worship and community service, which i carried into my career with Midnight Crew.

Though I am known as part of the ensemble, my solo career is also significant, marked by my debut album “He’s Done Me Well” in 2015. Starting a solo career after years with a successful group and family, wifey and motherly duties posed unique challenges, but I managed to build a personal brand and represent the gospel.

I have a strong passion for mentorship, especially for young gospel musicians. I invested time in various music workshops and have worked with young talents across Nigeria, often sharing insights on navigating the music industry as a gospel artist.

I believe I am committed to my family and my Christian faith, which I frequently mention as my source of inspiration and strength. Despite my busy schedule, i prioritize family time and maintain a grounded lifestyle, which many of my fans may not realize plays a huge role in my music and ministry.

Aside from singing, I am also involved in music consultancy, working with churches and upcoming artists to help them shape their music ministries and improve their vocal delivery. This role highlights my versatility and deep understanding of music beyond just performance and ministering.

I was involved in various charitable causes, often through my church affiliations and music platforms, supporting causes related to youth empowerment, and access to education. These efforts aren’t always in the public eye, but they’re important to my vision of making a positive impact beyond music.

In my style of singing, the distinct Nigerian cultural sound blended with traditional African rhythms with gospel. This style has helped make my music resonate with a diverse audience, including those outside of Nigeria.

As a member of Midnight Crew, i have been part of the wave that introduced Nigerian gospel music to the international stage. I have helped promote African gospel music globally, creating a bridge for cultural exchange in gospel music.

