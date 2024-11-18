IPAC adjudges Abia council polls credible despite knocks from defeated candidates

BY EMEKA OKAFOR

Against alleged electoral malpractices and complaints from some defeated chairmanship and Councillorship candidates against the November 2 2024, Abia State Local Government Council election as conducted by the State Independent Electorial Commission, ABSIEC, the State Chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the just concluded Local Government election in the state.

The state Chairman of IPAC Mr Uluocha Chimex who made their position known while addressing the press in Umuahia noted that for the Governor’s party to lose and his own party, the YPP got 2 Chairmanship seats out of 17 LGAs and ZLP getting 15 seats point to the credibility and transparency of the election.

Mr. Chimex recalled that they had earlier signed a peace accord to go into the election peacefully and accept the outcome having seen the preparedness of ABSIEC.

“On this table today you have both the winners and losers. Sustenance of democracy is in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We as a body and as State Chairmen of political parties we have come back to consolidate on the outcome of the election and promise to do better next time.

“This is the only time we can see an election free of rancour, free of violence, free of any other form of election malpractice.

“Imagine where Governor’s party did not win. That is to tell you his non interference in the activities of this election.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for not interfering with the constitutional duties of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) leading to a transparent, fair and hitch-free exercise.

He equally used the forum to commend the electoral body, ABSIEC and security agents for the manner they handled the process during the exercise, describing it as peaceful and credible.

Mr Uluocha who was flanked by the Chairmen of various political parties in the state, wondered why some candidates in the election would hurriedly go to the press with allegations that they were being denied access to the certified true copy of the election results by ABSIEC without following the due process.

He said that anyone interested in having access to the certified true copy of the results is free to apply through his political party as he would be granted access to it.

“We have heard that some candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with ABSIEC on the release of certified true copies of the election results.

“We encourage them to do that in accordance to their parties’ principles because no State Chairman here has reported to me as IPAC Chairman of their challenges in accessing this document we should encourage everybody to follow due process.

“I have encouraged my party Chairmen here to still invite their various party candidates that wish to access this documents to still apply through their party and I believe that ABSIEC will not have any other reason than to comply.

“So far nobody has told me if they are having difficulties accessing that. But it’s very unfortunate that the first thing they do is running to the press” Chimex stated.

He advised few parties that are not fully satisfied with the outcome of the polls to express same through the right channel without heating up the polity.

Mr Uluocha also seized the opportunity to call on those that emerged winners to be magnanimous in victory by carrying those that lost along in their local government areas, adding that as members of different political parties they are reviewing their performance for a better outing in subsequent exercises.

Contributing, the Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Mr Joseph Ulu said that IPAC is not an opposition party but an advisory body clamouring for good governance, urging the winners to run an all – inclusive leadership.

He appreciated Governor Otti for allowing ABSIEC to do its job and the ABSIEC for carrying out its duties well while enjoining the winners to develop their various LGAs.

“IPAC Abia must not fail to commend His Excellency Governor Alex Otti for his non interference during and after the Local Government election.

“I want to enjoin all elected officers to see their victory as a victory for all. There is need for them to develop their Local Government Areas. it’s not a matter of winner takes it all

“We commend ABSIEC Chairman Prof. Chima George , he has done a good job. It is still within our midst that we produced the Governor. it is still within our midst that we produced the 17 Local Government Chairmen.” Ulu stressed.