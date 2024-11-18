After Fintiri, Adamawa State will be far better than what it is- Bello

By Tom Garba

A patriotic citizen of Adamawa, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim Hong appreciated the current state of the State Capital which looks like a construction site because of the massive and gigantic projects being carried across different areas.

He however said that the eight years of Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in transforming the state Capital will Just be a tip of the iceberg after his two years terms tenure elapsed, because there’s going to be another Person with much innovative mind set that will holistically transform the entire State.

According to him a government that is not giving attention to the rural communities is not a government for the people , saying that the twenty one local government areas of Adamawa State needs serious attention.

He worried that the rural communities are the real voters and the economy hub of the state, generating income in producing cash crops for human consumptions to other parts of Nigeria and are being neglected.

He said Fintiri’s development strides only focus in the state Capital but believes that the next Governor after him will be more active in implementing people’s oriented policies, giving attention to the rural renewal mandate of development.

Ibrahim, an international business tycoon who concealed the coming Messiah that will salvage the people from the excruciating standard of living caused by the current economy downturn, his body language is suggesting that is the coming Messiah to wrestle power with so many interested people already indicated interests.

Ibrahim said continuity in government it’s a hall mark of development and Paramount in upholding democratic tenets, but Fintiri is building on the existing massive developments of the past Governors of Adamawa State which were able to do since the return of democracy in 1999.

He believes that the incoming Governor of the state in 2027 will carry on from where he stopped with hypersonic development that will transcend to generations yet to come.

Ibrahim in a Press meeting with our Correspondent in his Abuja corporate office enjoined the people of Adamawa State to pray for a good leader to emerge that can change the trajectory of one way physical infrastructures to all round development.

He said his idea of the kind of leader he hopes to see is one with the vision of “development and good governance for all people.”

“I commend the Governor for doing his most best in focusing his attention to change the physical look of the state Capital. I most say, it’s a fraction of what the people of Adamawa State need. You see we need much more than that in our state that the GDP of our citizens are below a dollar par day. Hundreds of people can not afford a square meal a day, talk more to say that they are looking for three square meals. We need a Man that will come up with holistic and deep-rooted solutions to approach the structural problems engulfing the entire people in terms of per capital income.

“Our problems are beyond the construction of flyovers, these are futuristic projects in nature that their importance will not be appreciated or valued for now even as important they may seems to be. We need roads in our local communities, we need basic health care services delivery, we need a Man that can upgrade our education sector which standard is fallen down on daily basis. We need a Man who is conscious of our women and youth to create jobs and enabling environment for economy activities to thrive, Adamawa just need a Man with a passion to work for the citizens not for his personal interest of enriching himself, his cronies and allies.” Bello said

He Called on the citizens to get their minds set on people who are mindful of bringing all round development, and people who are not gullible in amazing wealth and cornering state’s resources to themselves and family members.

“All I can say, Adamawa State will be much more better than what it’s if we can get a Man to continue from where Fintiri will stop. Indeed is trying and doing his best.” Bello said