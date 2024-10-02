Independence: Tinubu lauds Gov. Idris, others for embracing FG’s agric production programme

BY JOHN BASSEY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday commended Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr.Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu and some of his colleagues for keenly embracing the Federal Government’s agricultural production programme.

Tinubu gave the commendation in his national broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

He said, “I commend the Governors particularly, in Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, and the Southwest Governors that have embraced our agricultural production programme.

READ ALSO: At 64 Nigerian lacks political inclusivity, free, fair…

” I urge other states to join the Federal Government in investing in mechanised farming.

“We are playing our part by supplying fertilizer and making tractors and other farm equipment available.

” Last week, the Federal Executive Council approved establishing a local assembly plant for 2000 John Deere tractors, combine harvesters, disc riders, bottom ploughs and other farm equipment.

” The plant has a completion time of six months.”

It could be happily recalled that Governor Idris has been according top priority to the agricultural sector since his assumption into office.

His unwavering commitment to the sector was evidenced by the huge investments in the sector with a view to shoring up food production.

The Kauran Gwandu had spent huge amount of money in the provision of free assorted fertilizers, inputs and implements to bolster food security in Kebbi State and Nigeria in general.