Bobrisky: NCoS affirms suspension of seven senior officers

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the suspension of seven senior officers following allegations of misconduct, countering claims made by one of the suspended officers in a recently circulated video.

In the video, the officer alleged that the Service had not officially informed him of his suspension, a claim the NCoS described as grossly misleading.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, the Service condemned the officer’s actions, characterizing the video as an attempt to deceive the public.

The NCoS emphasized that aside the four officers earlier suspended, alongside three others, had indeed been suspended in accordance with directives issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

READ ALSO: At 64 Nigerian lacks political inclusivity, free, fair…

According to the statement, the suspension was imposed on the officers to allow for thorough investigations into their roles in various misconduct allegations.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a trending video of one of its senior officers purporting that the Service has not served him a letter of suspension as earlier directed by the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

“The Service views this as an act of gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public on the issue at hand.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Correctional Service suspended not only the said officer in the video, but three (3) other officers following their alleged roles in various misconducts so as to allow for further investigation.

“The suspended officers are the officer-in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sikiru Adekunle; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT command, DCC Kevin Ikechukwu Iloafonsi; and Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II) Ogbule Samuel Obinna of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.”

The NCoS further clarified that two letters with reference numbers CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/16 and CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/17 were issued on September 26, 2024, officially notifying the affected officers of their suspension. The suspensions took immediate effect and were communicated to the officers accordingly.

The Service reassured the public that the suspensions were part of a broader effort to ensure accountability within the system.

The NCoS reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the integrity of its operations, noting that further investigations would be conducted, and any individual found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with public service rules and other relevant laws.