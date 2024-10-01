At 64 Nigerian lacks political inclusivity, free, fair election – Atiku

…urges united endeavours to elevate nation to envisioned greatness

By Tunde Opalana

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has bemoaned lack of political inclusivity, free and fair electoral process in Nigeria’s 64 years of nationhood.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election while commending Nigerians for sacrificial efforts at resisting snti- democratic forces, urged the citizenry to endeavour to elevate the nation to the greatness envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

Atiku expressed this an extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians on the momentous occasion of the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary.

In a reflective press statement released on Monday, Atiku emphasized that this milestone is not merely a commemoration but a tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of Nigerians who steadfastly believe in the potential of their homeland.

“Our nation has traversed numerous tumultuous phases, yet the tenacity of patriotic citizens, bolstered by the solidarity of our international allies, has fortified our resolve as a resilient entity,” he proclaimed.

“On this day, as we mark 64 years of nationhood, we take pride in the enduring establishment of democracy in Nigeria, highlighted by the longest period of democratic governance in our history,” he said.

Atiku further articulated that, “while democracy has anchored our institutions in the principles of the rule of law, we have yet to achieve satisfactory progress in fostering political inclusivity and ensuring elections that are genuinely free and fair.”

He fervently implored the political elite to unite in a noble mission to safeguard our democracy from the precipice of authoritarianism.

“Our founding fathers united under a common cause, championing our independence through peaceful, political activism. What we celebrate today is the fruition of their collective endeavors and those of subsequent generations.”

Regrettably, he noted that the current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly subject to the caprices of the ruling class.

“Our political milieu has become corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual. Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression,” Atiku declared, leaving a resonant call for action.

He concluded with an impassioned appeal to political leaders across all party lines to forge a formidable coalition, one that would provide Nigerians with a credible opposition capable of steering the nation towards a promising future.