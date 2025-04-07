Oluremi Tinubu Donates N1bn to Tackle Cervical Cancer

As the world marks World Health Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion through the Renewed Hope Initiative to support the fight against cervical cancer in Nigeria.

The donation was announced during a courtesy visit by the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, led by Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, at the State House in Abuja.

Senator Tinubu emphasized the need for women to speak up and seek help when facing medical challenges. “No one chooses an ailment for themselves,” she said. “There’s no shame in seeking help. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

She pledged support for the Taskforce’s strategy of testing, screening, vaccination, and treatment, noting that early detection remains key in beating cancer. “If the majority of a population is sick, no matter the nation’s wealth, that country is poor,” she added, aligning her message with this year’s World Health Day theme: Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future.

Dr. Salako praised the First Lady for her advocacy during the rollout of the HPV vaccine in Nigeria’s routine immunization programme, which helped reach 12 million girls aged 9 to 13 within the first nine months. The Ministry now targets 6 million more girls in 2025.

READ ALSO: Atiku losses long serving aide Jerry Vampa

Chairman of the Taskforce and former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, applauded Mrs. Tinubu for demonstrating “uncommon political will” and called on her to continue lending her voice to achieve the 8 by 8 target—vaccinating 8 million girls annually to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, also appealed to the First Lady to champion the campaign nationwide, stressing that “every woman and child has a right to live.”

The meeting concluded with the presentation of WHO souvenirs to the First Lady, as the visit coincided with the global observance of World Health Day 2025.