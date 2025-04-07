Tinubu Vows Modern, Tech-Driven Police Force

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a well-trained, tech-driven, and highly motivated Nigeria Police Force capable of meeting modern security challenges and safeguarding national peace.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Eagle Square, Abuja, during the maiden edition of the National Police Day, President Tinubu declared that April 7 would henceforth be institutionalized as National Police Day, to honour fallen heroes and recognize the sacrifices of officers serving across the country.

“As President, I reaffirm this administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the Nigeria Police Force,” Tinubu stated. “A secure Nigeria is vital for our collective prosperity, and this vision begins with ensuring that our police force is well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated.”

The President outlined several key reforms and initiatives to transform the Nigeria Police, including the provision of modern tools and technology, improved welfare packages, better housing, accessible healthcare, and quality education for the children of police officers. He also assured personnel of fair and commensurate remuneration reflective of their risks and responsibilities.

“These promises will begin to materialise immediately,” he said, adding that the administration is determined to create a policing system that stays “steps ahead of those who threaten the peace, welfare, and prosperity of our nation.”

President Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of the police as the nation’s first line of defense against crime, protectors of democracy, and custodians of public safety. He described the National Police Day as “a symbol of our enduring partnership and respect for the Nigeria Police Force—a day firmly entrenched in our national consciousness.”

Commending the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for leading the force’s transformation efforts, Tinubu noted that the reforms underway align with his administration’s broader national security objectives.

In his remarks, IGP Egbetokun said the newly declared Police Day is not only for commemoration but serves as a platform to remember fallen heroes and to celebrate the courage of officers serving in difficult theatres of operation across the country. He reaffirmed the force’s commitment to professionalism, human rights, and trust-building.

The event featured a grand parade, a silent drill by officers, inspection of the guard by the Vice President, and a display by tactical units. Dignitaries in attendance included Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman; SGF George Akume; NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; CDS Gen. Christopher Musa; members of the National Assembly; state deputy governors; former IGPs and retired officers; and representatives of the Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission.